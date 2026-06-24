Tesla And Jeep Stand Out As The Only American Automakers In The Top 10 Of This Year's 'American-Made Index'

It's that time of year again! Cars.com has released its annual list of the most American-made vehicles you can currently buy. If you're a fan of the Big Three and the idea of "buying American," this is going to hurt, because in the top 20 vehicles listed, just six are made by either Stellantis or Ford. No General Motors products crack the list, however, there are seven different Honda/Acura products in there, so that's sort of interesting. In reality, of the top 20 cars, eight are made by "America" automakers, 11 are from Japanese car companies, and one is made by a Korean OEM.

At the very top, just like last year, is Tesla, and it's followed in third and forth place by a couple of Jeeps. As it turns out, being "American made" doesn't necessarily equate to build quality. In reality, Cars.com is looking at five different factors when determining just how American a car really is: assembly location, parts sourcing as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act (i.e. what percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts are used in the car), U.S. factory employment in relation to vehicle production, where the engine is sourced from and where the transmission is sourced from.

Among the 379 light-duty vehicles automakers sell (or plan to sell in the U.S.) in 2026, 119 are made solely in the U.S., 243 are imported and 17 are split between domestic and imported assembly lines.

Without further ado, here are the top 20 most American-made cars of 2026:

20. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

19. Toyota Tundra

18. Acura Integra

17. Kia EV9

16. Acura RDX

15. Ford Explorer

14. Lincoln Aviator

13. Ford Expedition & Expedition Max

12. Lincoln Navigator & Navigator L

11. Toyota Camry