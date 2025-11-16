Every Semi Truck Brand Owned By Daimler

Freightliner is the largest semi truck manufacturer in the U.S., holding 33.4% of market share as of October 2025, according to data from Transport Topics. But it didn't just stumble upon success by chance. Based in Portland, Oregon, Freightliner started as the truck-manufacturing division of Consolidated Freightways (CF). The company was the brainchild of then-CF president Leland James, who sought to build an aluminum cab-over-engine truck, as he believed that using aluminum instead of traditional steel would reduce weight and enable drivers to tackle climbs better when driving up a steep hill.

The company was known as Freightways Manufacturing at its inception in 1940 but was renamed Freightliner Corporation in 1942, the same year it gave us the industry's first all-aluminum cab, the Model 600. However, like many auto manufacturers at the time, the corporation turned to making ship and aircraft components to support the World War II effort. After the war, Freightliner moved truck production from Salt Lake City, Utah, to a new manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregon, where it started building factory order trucks based on customers' specifications. However, it wasn't until 1950 that Freightliner sold its first vehicle outside Consolidated Freightways, to the Portland-based forklift manufacturer Hyster Company.

Freightliner saw further success thanks to increasing demand and remained a CF-owned brand until 1981, when it was purchased by Daimler-Benz AG. With Daimler's backing, Freightliner was able to find new customers and bolster sales for its vehicles over the next 10 years, becoming the top-selling heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America by 1992. It also acquired several brands over the years, including the heavy truck division of Ford Motor Company, which it rebranded as Sterling Trucks – one of the many ventures Ford has sold over the years.