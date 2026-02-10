What're The Differences Between Kenworth And Peterbilt Semi Trucks?

Before we deal with the differences between the Kenworth and Peterbilt semi-truck brands, we have to spend a minute on their very large similarity: Both are owned by the same company — Paccar — and they have been since the late 1950s. The current trucks even share the same engines.

Paccar has a tangled corporate history that includes roots in the Pacific Car and Foundry Company, making the steel for the Seattle Space Needle, and purchasing Kenworth in 1945 to enter the heavy-duty truck industry. Some 13 years later, Paccar bought Peterbilt to bolster its presence in the marketplace. And that's just part of the picture — but looking at every semi-truck brand owned by Paccar would take an entirely different article.

When it comes to distinguishing Kenworth and Peterbilt, the official company line focuses on geography. According to Paccar, "Kenworth Truck Company builds premium commercial vehicles for sale in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia and for export throughout the world," while "Peterbilt Motors also designs, manufactures and distributes premium commercial vehicles in the US and Canada."

Anecdotal evidence in the United States indicates both are quality choices. Kenworth is considered more of a no-nonsense brand with lower costs, but also fewer deluxe features and a lower resale value. Peterbilt trucks have a reputation for going beyond work-focused features with a car-like range of creature comforts. So you could say Kenworth is the Toyota to Peterbilt's Lexus.