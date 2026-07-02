Real-World Owners Drive These Cars The Most And The Least Each Year
The United States is the land of the car. In most regions of the country, individual car ownership has been prioritized over comprehensive public transportation. As a result, many folks are all but forced to use a car for their daily commute, as well as for occasional interstate trips, but some car models face these tasks more frequently than others.
These statistics are according to a study performed by iseecars.com that analyzed the odometer readings from over 2.1 million three-year-old used cars sold in 2025. We tend to take the data from this source with a grain of salt, but most of these placements are quite logical, so we figure the data provides a pretty accurate picture of reality. What do we mean by that? Family cars dominate the list of most-driven vehicles, some with upward of 20,000 miles traveled per year on average, and the least-driven car models tend to be sports cars and convertibles, which is a logical outcome, but one that makes my inner driving enthusiast feel a bit disappointed. The study also found that the fuel type that tends to be driven the furthest each year, between gas cars, conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric vehicles, are hybrids at an average of 14,696 miles per year, but the highest annual mileage still goes to gas powered cars.
Family cars are driven the most
In descending order, the five models included in this list that owners drive the most every year are the Chevrolet Malibu, Kia Carnival, Chevrolet Suburban, Chrysler Voyager, and Chrysler Pacifica. The fifth-place Malibu is the outlier on this list, as the only sedan among minivans and full-size SUVs, but it's still a family car. Malibu owners drove an average of 18,857 miles each year, which is 41.5% more than the 13,323 miles the average gas vehicle owner travels annually.
The Kia Carnival is the fourth most-driven vehicle on the list, just inching out the Malibu with an average annual mileage of 18,884. The Chevrolet Suburban is the third-most-driven vehicle, but it takes a big leap ahead of the Carnival with an average annual mileage of 19,626 miles.
The top two spots go to likely suspects, the Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Pacifica, the ubiquitous American minivans. Owners of these models do a heck of a lot of travel each year, with Voyager owners traveling an average of 20,549 miles and Pacifica owners traveling an average of 20,872 miles. It makes a lot of sense that these family oriented vehicles get driven more than sports cars given their utilitarian purpose, but I'm happy to see minivans topping the list since they're the absolute best type of vehicle to transport lots of people and things.
Sports car owners need to drive more
The study found that, on average, sports cars are the least-driven models each year, significantly less than the least-driven electric vehicles, and though it's logical, it makes me sad to know how many great cars don't get driven. The five least-driven cars in the study are the Lexus LC500 convertible, Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, and the Ford Mustang.
The Lexus LC500 is an exceptionally good car, and in my opinion one of the best looking and best sounding cars on sale today, but I guess its buyers don't care to drive them much. The average annual mileage of Lexus LC500s is a mere 4,404 miles, but that's actually the highest you'll see on this list.
The Chevrolet Corvette is the fourth-least driven car with average annual mileage of 4,394, and the Porsche 911 is in third place, traveling an average of just 3,850 miles each year. If anyone needs someone to put more miles on their 911, let me know, I'd be happy to help.
The second least-driven car is the Mercedes-Benz SL, with owners traveling an average of 3,176 miles each year. This makes sense, given that the kind of person who can afford an SL likely has other, more practical cars to drive (or be driven in) on more mundane occasions, but owners of the next car have a lot of driving to do.
The Ford Mustang is the model that's driven least each year, with owners driving them an average of just 2,092 miles each year. I just had a Mustang convertible press car and it was actually pretty good at daily duties, so I'm surprised to see the pony car in this position. Maybe it's just me, but I think if you buy a fun car, you should drive it often, but everybody's different.