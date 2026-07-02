Real-World Owners Drive These Cars The Most And The Least Each Year

The study found that, on average, sports cars are the least-driven models each year, significantly less than the least-driven electric vehicles, and though it's logical, it makes me sad to know how many great cars don't get driven. The five least-driven cars in the study are the Lexus LC500 convertible, Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, and the Ford Mustang.

The Lexus LC500 is an exceptionally good car, and in my opinion one of the best looking and best sounding cars on sale today, but I guess its buyers don't care to drive them much. The average annual mileage of Lexus LC500s is a mere 4,404 miles, but that's actually the highest you'll see on this list.

The Chevrolet Corvette is the fourth-least driven car with average annual mileage of 4,394, and the Porsche 911 is in third place, traveling an average of just 3,850 miles each year. If anyone needs someone to put more miles on their 911, let me know, I'd be happy to help.

The second least-driven car is the Mercedes-Benz SL, with owners traveling an average of 3,176 miles each year. This makes sense, given that the kind of person who can afford an SL likely has other, more practical cars to drive (or be driven in) on more mundane occasions, but owners of the next car have a lot of driving to do.

The Ford Mustang is the model that's driven least each year, with owners driving them an average of just 2,092 miles each year. I just had a Mustang convertible press car and it was actually pretty good at daily duties, so I'm surprised to see the pony car in this position. Maybe it's just me, but I think if you buy a fun car, you should drive it often, but everybody's different.