Wyomingites Probably Put More Miles On Their Cars Than You Do

So how do Wyomingites cover so many more miles than the average American driver? Geographical factors play a role here. With a land area of 97,088.6 square miles and a population of 576,851 people according to the 2020 Census, Wyoming is the second least densely populated state after Alaska. It's the ninth largest state by area, yet is the lowest-populated U.S. state. With only six people per square mile, Wyoming's rural nature contributes to the need for logging more miles.

In contrast, in Washington, D.C. has over 100,000 more people than Wyoming in just 61.1 square miles of land, which would make it by far the smallest state, if it were a state. And it offers more transportation alternatives to cars, such as walkability and mass transit.

But Wyomingites apparently try to make up for this when applying for auto insurance. When completing insurance applications, drivers must enter their estimated annual number of miles driven. Along with the highest average miles traveled per capita of licensed drivers, Wyoming also has the highest percentage of underreported miles to insurance companies, according to data crunched by Insurify. While the average U.S. driver underestimated mileage by 44% in 2023, Wyoming residents underreported their mileage by 73%.

Drivers in Missouri, New Mexico, Mississippi, and North Dakota were the other top under-reporters. All these states had a higher-than-average number of miles driven, while states with the lowest average miles driven reported more accurately. D.C. drivers actually over-reported their mileage.