With Its New Touchscreen The Lexus LC 500 Convertible Is Finally The Best Car On Sale

Recent styling changes to the LC amount to new wheel designs and some fresh colors — including the awesome Copper Crest that debut on the RX — and that's about it. That's just fine, as it's not like the LC needed any tweaks in the first place. It's one of the rare cars where the production car looks not only basically identical to the concept but actually even better, which is especially impressive given the original LF-LC concept was designed without production in mind — the positive response was so overwhelming that Lexus just had to build it.

We're now 12 years past the original concept's debut and 8 years since the production car was revealed, and there's still nothing else on the road that looks like the LC, or even comes close. Even in the dull (but sparkly) Cloudburst Gray of my test car, a $500 option, it's absolutely stunning. The LC is also one of the only convertibles that looks good with the fabric roof up, too. I'd probably go for the coupe myself, as I prefer the looks and I'm not really a droptop guy, but the LC convertible's wind deflector does a great job of keeping the cabin quiet and calm with the top down.

Aside from the new touchscreen the LC's interior is essentially unchanged, and that's fine too. What the LC's cabin lacks in overall storage space (there's barely any) and cupholders (there's only one and it's tiny) it makes up for in sensational design and world-class build quality. I mean, just look at how cool the door panels are, and the passenger's grab handle! Putting the LC's cabin over the top in the best way is my test car's $1,900 white and blue leather scheme, unlocked by going for the $5,500 Bespoke Build package. Nearly every surface is either white or blue, and the two-tone works well with the asymmetric dashboard and center console design.