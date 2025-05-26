2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Returned Me To My Childhood

I was able to go for rides in them a few times, which was mind-blowing to a little kid like me. I have this clear-as-day memory of my father taking me for a ride in the C5 with my uncle's blessing. We tossed the roof down and just drove around the neighborhood. I remember being entranced as he shifted up and down the six-speed gearbox, listening to that LS1 V8 rumble. Then, we came back to their house in northern New Jersey only for my aunt Arlene to pull that '67 C2 out of the garage — a very rare sight for sure. She then took me for a ride, top-down, pawing at the massive steering wheel, telling me it had "steering like a truck." It was in a very real sense one of the greatest days of my life.

Chevrolet

At this point, that day was about 18 years ago, and it served as the last time I ever stepped foot in a Corvette. Then, I got a call from someone at Chevy. They wanted to know if I'd be interested in trying out a 2025 C8 Corvette Stingray convertible. You can imagine what that meant for me. I was so excited to get my hands on this car that I told them not to worry that it wasn't at its 500-mile break-in period yet. I'd finish the job, happily.

Full Disclosure: Chevy lent me a 2025 Corvette with a full tank of gas to do with as I pleased for a week.