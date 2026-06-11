F1 Ditching 50/50 Combustion-Electric Power Split For 2027

Despite an incredible amount of passing throughout the field during Formula 1's early-season races, the drivers have been up in arms about how crucial energy management is under the new 2026 regulations. And it looks like they got what they were pushing for. The FIA confirmed on Wednesday that F1 will be abandoning the 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine and the energy recovery system from the 2027 season.

Heading into 2026, F1's organizers and manufacturers had the ambitious goal of having an even split between combustion and electric power. They didn't quite get there and ended up with a 53/47 split: 400kW (536hp) from the ICE and 350kW (469hp) from the MGU-K. However, the electrical component was underbaked. The teams are using the same capacity batteries they've used since 2014, despite the electrical power output having more than doubled. This led to a significant amount of time every lap, beyond braking, being devoted to harvesting energy.

The changes approved mean a 2027 power split of 58/42, with 420kW (563hp) from the ICE and 300kW (402hp). That's just the first step towards a 60/40 split for the 2028 season with an additional increase in combustion power. Peak harvesting power will also be increased by 25kW over the next two seasons to reach 400kW by 2028. These changes should severely reduce lift-and-coasting and super-clipping.