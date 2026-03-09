Super Clipping Is Formula 1's Most Hated Term After Opener In Australia

The full-throttle phenomenon with Russell's Mercedes was super clipping. The engine can feed power directly to the MGU-K rather than to the rear wheels. The method is used to supplement traditional regenerative braking, especially at circuits with few heavy-braking zones, such as Albert Park. Super clipping won't be as prominent at other circuits on the calendar, but it likely won't be eliminated entirely without significant rules changes.

The teams knew that super clipping would be a necessary workaround for the 2026 power unit regulations. Manufacturers wanted to eliminate the added cost and complexity of the turbo-mounted MGU-H, but also wanted increased electrical power output. As a result, the deployable electrical power was increased from 120 kW to 350 kW. However, the cars are still equipped with the same 4 MJ batteries introduced in 2014. For reference, the current PHEV Toyota Prius has a 49 MJ battery.

Drivers are expected to use their entire battery's capacity during a single lap, but it takes just under 20 seconds of 350 kW regenerative braking to recharge the battery. The teams have to make up that deficit every lap to have access to their power unit's full combustion and electrical output. This is where super clipping fills that gap, but it's capped at 250 kW.