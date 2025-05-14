F1 Swearing Ban Is Off, But The FIA President Has A New, Strange Request

F1 teams can take the dish soap out of their drivers' onboard drink bottles because swearing is back on the menu. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile announced on Wednesday that it has significantly reduced the potential penalties for profanities and removed the threat of a month-long ban from competition that was introduced in January. However, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposed a slate of other changes to consolidate his power at the motorsport's global governing body. If enacted, he could handpick his opponents in the upcoming presidential election.

The FIA has reached a compromise with F1 similar to the agreement reached with the World Rally Championship's competitors last month. Events will be split into two zones, "controlled" and "uncontrolled." Drivers will be allowed to swear in "uncontrolled" scenarios, like on team radio during sessions or in TV interviews just after climbing out of the car. Profanity still isn't allowed in "controlled" environments like press conferences, but the punishments are far less harsh. The base fine has been reduced from €10,000 to €5,000 ($5,595) with corresponding drops from repeat offenses. Also, event stewards now have the ability to completely suspend the fine if it's the driver's first offense.