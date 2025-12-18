F1 Releases A Flashy Video To Explain Its New 2026 Ruleset, Can't Wait For Teams To Find The Loopholes

F1's new overtaking aid will be centered around the new beefier MGU-K. The 2026 regulations have formalized the existing button-press ECU override as "Boost Mode," so drivers can access their power unit's full 1,000+ hp output whenever they want. Drivers can use it to both attack and defend. However, it will drain their battery.

The passing advantage will come from the aptly-named "Overtake Mode." Drivers will be allowed to use an extra 0.5 megajoules of energy if they are within a second of the car ahead. The system will be activated at a designated point on the track, similar to DRS, but it will remain active for the entire lap. Rulemakers believe that cars will derate at speeds over 180 miles per hour to conserve energy over a lap. The additional energy will mean that a car could run at full power for longer down straights, using the derate as an opportunity to overtake. In short, a car in "Overtake Mode" will be able to launch a more sustained attack during that lap.

With these changes, along with smaller and lighter cars, there's plenty to be excited for ahead of the 2026 F1 season. Not to mention, Cadillac is joining as an 11th team. The American team will be using a Ferrari power unit as the automaker develops its own engine, but you don't have to look far for a new badge on an engine cover. Audi has taken over Sauber and is ready to race its own turbo-hybrid V6. It's hard to believe that testing is just over a month away.