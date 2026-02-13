Max Verstappen Despises Formula 1's New 2026 Cars After Threatening To Retire If They Weren't Fun

Formula 1 preseason testing, currently underway in Bahrain, is the first opportunity for teams to rack up significant mileage with the new generation of F1 cars. It also means drivers can finally step out of their simulators and form concrete opinions on the 2026 regulations. Max Verstappen made it clear on Thursday that he isn't a fan of the new cars. While other stars revel in the challenges of the new ruleset, the four-time world champion wanted a machine that he could persistently push flat-out.

A pillar of this season's new technical regulations is a new power unit, which mandates a near 50-50 split between combustion and electric power. While the turbocharged V6 engine is largely carried over from the previous generation, the hybrid system has been simplified to rely solely on energy recovered during deceleration. Electric power's larger role means that drivers have to be cognizant of how much electricity they're harvesting and deploying, which Verstappen strongly dislikes. The Dutch driver told ESPN: