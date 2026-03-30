Oliver Bearman's 50G Crash Could Force Changes To F1's Divisive New Cars

The disgruntled drivers in the field are taking Bearman's crash as the sign that they were right about this season's cars and their potential closing speeds. Carlos Sainz told ESPN that the FIA and Formula One Management resisted making changes because of how exciting the racing has been. The Williams driver and Grand Prix Drivers' Association director said, "I am hopeful that we'll come up with something a bit better for Miami." The Spaniard isn't alone in his dissatisfaction with sport's current state. Max Verstappen told the media that he's considering retiring from F1 after this season if significant changes aren't made. It's not the first time he's threatened to retire over these rules.

F1's stakeholders are right to be hesitant to make changes. Despite what a vocal minority of online fans would have you believe, this is the best wheel-to-wheel racing that F1 has had in at least a quarter-century. There are problems with push laps in qualifying, but the Sunday product is great. Even the podium finishers noted in the cool-down room that it was easier to follow one another compared to the typical Suzuka procession.

F1 has a month-long break to figure out what its immediate future looks like. After the cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, F1 will return for the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.