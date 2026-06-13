These 1950s Semi Trucks Had More Personality Than Today's Big Rigs

The Mack B61, launched in 1953, is a semi that oozes originality and road presence. Its massive, bulbous appearance gives it a muscular character, plus elegance few modern trucks can match. It looks like a boxer in a tuxedo, and we mean that in the best possible way. Let's also not forget about its chrome-plated Mack Bulldog hood ornament, which stands proudly over the potent engine hiding behind the massive grille.

The B61 was exclusively offered with diesel engines. Smaller B-Series trucks were also offered with gas engines with a capacity ranging between 4.8 liters (107 hp) and 11.6 liters (232 hp). However, in the B61, you had a choice between the 672-cubic-inch (11-liter) inline-6 diesel (END 673) with 187 hp to 250 hp and 500 to 701 pound-feet of torque and an 864-cubic-inch (14.16-liter) V8 diesel (END 864) with 255 hp and 639 lb-ft at 1,700 rpm.

Both engines were from the Thermodyne family, designed with long life and low maintenance in mind. So they featured Durafaced valve lifters with tungsten carbide, a fully counter-balanced crankshaft, and full-flow bypass oil filters. Because the non-turbocharged Thermodyne engines weren't particularly powerful, Mack combined them with complex non-synchromesh transmissions (up to 20 speeds) to keep them in the sweet spot.

Perhaps the B61's highlight is its cabin, which looks like an extension of the exterior design. There is literally not one plastic molecule inside, just heavy-duty metal. Behind the steering wheel, Mack opted for simple, easy-to-read gauges, with chromed rings that certainly catch the eye. Personality test: passed.