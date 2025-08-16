The Pros And Cons Of Air Suspension

Air suspension systems are very versatile. They can make a car ride like it's driving on a cloud, but they can also firm up to keep the very same car flat as it performs high-speed handling maneuvers. These systems are known for their ability to provide a beautifully isolated ride quality since the vehicle is actually riding on a cushion of air. Luxury cars are often fitted with or at least offered with air suspension systems for this reason. Some luxury cars have air suspension systems that are informed by a camera that reads the road ahead, so the air bags can slacken to smooth out harsh bumps or firm up in anticipation of a corner or rough surface.

High-end off-road vehicles often use air suspension systems to provide that same buttery smooth ride quality in most situations, but their air suspension systems are designed to operate as lift systems, too. When the driver selects an off-road driving mode or when they select a raised suspension position, the air compressor inflates the air bags to higher levels to lift the vehicle higher off the ground, thus increasing ground clearance, as well as improving the vehicle's approach, breakover, and departure angles. These systems can often lower the vehicle, too, which improves on-road handling as well as aerodynamic efficiency.

Pickup trucks and large SUVs often use air suspension systems to keep vehicles level, regardless of how heavily the vehicle is loaded up. Even purpose-built heavy duty trucks can sag at the rear if the bed is loaded up close to the vehicle's maximum payload or towing capacity, but air suspension can firm up to mitigate that sag. The same goes for large SUVs which may experience suspension squat when fully loaded with passengers or luggage.