What Happened To International Harvester?

One of the biggest challenges a manufacturer of agriculture equipment faces is the inherent instability of the farming market itself. Crop yields can be impacted significantly by ever-changing weather and shifting demand, among other challenges. When farmers are forced to be especially frugal with their finances during more challenging years, equipment manufactures need to pivot and adapt, which IH was unable to do.

Technology is always evolving, and companies capable of incorporating new advancements into their products have an advantage over their competitors. While IH had made several memorable and successful tractors over the years, other manufacturers like Case and John Deere were pushing ahead with state-of-the-art designs and features. IH tractors, while still known for their power and durability, were quickly looking and feeling like they belonged in the past.

IH wasn't new to expanding beyond agriculture. Less than a decade into its run, it had started making trucks. It later went on to manufacture other well-revered additions to automobile history, such as the 1961 International Scout 80. However, this was when the end of IH was approaching, as it had over-expanded its reach into other markets. While diversifying its products beyond agriculture, its rapid growth spread the company thin. A lengthy labor strike also brought about further complications, straining industrial relations within the company. Due to how much money it was hemorrhaging, IH was forced to strike a deal with Case – one of its largest competitors.