Why Detroit Diesel's 2-Stroke Engine Was Called Screaming Jimmy

One of the most significant contributions in the history of propulsion technology came from a 19th-century engineer named Rudolf Diesel. While his idea was patented in the 1890s, it wouldn't be until the 1930s that the first automobile equipped with a diesel engine would make an inaugural trek from Indianapolis to New York City.

Today, modern diesel engines still outsell gas in heavy-duty trucks due to their advantages in towing and fuel economy. However, this wouldn't be the case without the events of the 1930s, which were a pivotal time in the U.S. Automakers like GM launched diesel-focused divisions, refining and experimenting with this new alternative power plant. One of the achievements of GM's Detroit Diesel Corporation would be a two-stroke engine, fondly and accurately nicknamed the "Screaming Jimmy."

Due to its two-stroke configuration (where the engine fires once for every crankshaft rotation) versus a four-stroke (which fires once for every other crankshaft rotation), the Screaming Jimmy sounded like it was hitting twice the rpm it actually was, producing a higher-pitched tone. In fact, according to some accounts, industry professionals who worked around these engines grew tired of the continuous high-speed whine emanating from the machines. The signature scream was also compounded by the Roots blower, which was used to move exhaust gas away from the cylinder.

Detroit Diesel's two-stroke design proved itself under the hood of the 1938 GM 719 Coach, which was a bus that output 165 horsepower. The following year, the Screaming Jimmy was offered in several variations and available in multiple GMC trucks, with horsepower ratings between 65 and 165.