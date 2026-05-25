These States Allow Semi Trucks To Pull Three Trailers

If you have ever been cruising down a desolate stretch of I-80 in Nevada and found yourself being overtaken by a vehicle the length of a Boeing 737, you just witnessed a triple trailer. These are long combination vehicles (LCVs), a spectacle in the Wild West. In case you are wondering about the longest LCV, it was a trackless, overland train meant to run on nuclear power. While most of the country thinks a single 53-foot semi container hogs a lot of the highway real estate, a handful of states out west, where the roads are longer and traffic is thinner, let truckers haul three trailers at once.

If you want to see these triple trailers in action, you'll need to be in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, or Utah. Some states like Indiana and Ohio allow them, too, but usually only on specific turnpikes where the lanes are wide and the exits are fewer. These are more than just trucks — these are land-bound freight trains that operate under a strict set of rules.

The federal government generally limits trucks on the National Network to two trailers (doubles). However, a grandfather clause in the 1991 Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA) allowed states that already permitted triples to keep them. The triples are largely confined to the wide-open Western corridors or controlled-access toll roads.