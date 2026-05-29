Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Dramatically Explodes During Engine Test Firing

A routine engine test went horribly wrong for Blue Origin last night. Rather than firing its engines, the New Glenn rocket exploded on the launch pad, reports the Associated Press. While SpaceX Starship explosions seem to have become fairly routine, this is the first New Glenn rocket to suffer such a "rapid unscheduled disassembly."

"All personnel are accounted for and safe," said Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos in a Twitter post. "It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it. Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it."

The New Glenn rocket was testing its first stage engines in preparation for a launch next week. That launch was supposed put some Amazon Leo satellites into orbit. The satellites were not on board at the time, but they will not go to space today. The blast also caused significant damage to Launch Complex 36. Video from Spaceflight Now shows that one of the two lightning towers was gone after the blast. Fires burned for some time, and emergency crews were on the scene for more than an hour putting them out. The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but Space Force officials say the accident will not delay upcoming flights by other companies on nearby launch pads.