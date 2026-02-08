Blue Origin Is Changing Trajectory To Compete In Earth Orbit And On The Moon

Blue Origin announced on Friday that it would not fly its original New Shepard rocket for at least another two years. The stated reason is to "shift resources to further accelerate development of the company's human lunar capabilities." That may sound like an accounting concern, but it's a symptom of a much larger shift for Jeff Bezos' space venture. Blue Origin is getting its sea legs (or, space legs) under it, and now it is shifting trajectory towards becoming a major player in the space industry. It won't just be a way for celebrities to go on a star safari anymore: it's ready to get deeply involved in the orbital economy and the next phase of human exploration of space. In essence, it's coming for SpaceX's throne, and for traditional space contractors along with it.

Bezos founded Blue Origin back in 2000, only a few years after founding Amazon, the little online bookstore that grew into a juggernaut of e-commerce. It then spent a long time in gestation, only launching its New Shepard (named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard) for the first time in 2015. It would be another six years before the rocket, which cannot reach full Earth orbit, would take human beings to the edge of space, including Bezos himself. The New York Times reports that it has now flown 38 times, taking 92 rich and/or famous people to space. Yet, despite a years-long waiting list to catch a ride, Blue Origin is halting flights for now. That's because the New Shepard was really a baby rocket at the end of the day. Now it's big brother is here, and suddenly, Blue Origin is a whole other company.