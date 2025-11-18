Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Completes First Mission, Begins Direct Competition With SpaceX

Blue Origin, the commercial space company founded by Jeff Bezos, has successfully completed its first operational mission with its New Glenn reusable rocket. That's one giant leap for the company, as it has now demonstrated that it is ready to take industry juggernaut SpaceX head-on. The mission involved delivering a real (not test) payload into low-Earth orbit and then landing its first-stage rocket on a drone boat. To date, Blue Origin had only managed a test payload delivery, and no one at all had copied SpaceX's ability to land on a ship. In other words, Blue Origin isn't just a pipe dream anymore — it's a real boy.

In fairness, the Washington-based company made it as easy as possible. The payload was only two small satellites from Rocket Lab, eventually destined for Mars orbit. That is far less total weight than the New Glenn is nominally capable of. As the New York Times put it, "It's like driving a tractor-trailer truck to deliver a couple of pizzas." But hey, pizzas delivered! And pizzas are important, especially when they might help NASA determine why Mars lost its atmosphere.

The ship, named Jacklyn (after Bezos' mom), returned to port on Monday, fully completing the recovery of the rocket's first stage. Blue Origin gave that rocket part a name, by the way: Never Tell Me the Odds. Han Solo would be proud.