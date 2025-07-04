A $1,000 Per Month Car Loan Is The Norm Now

Car buyers across the country just set a record in the second quarter when it comes to new vehicle monthly payments. More and more folks are opting for incredibly long-term loans that still carry high monthly payments, because cars are just so damn expensive these days.

Now, the share of new-vehicle buyers who are spending over $1,000 is at 19.3%. That works out to one in every five customers handing over a band every month for their new car, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. That's up from 17.8% in Q2 of 2024, and now the average monthly payment is a whopping $756 (up $16 from the same time last year). I don't know where you're all getting this money, but I know it can't be sustainable.

Freep, who spoke with Ivan Drury, director of insight over at Edmunds, said car buyers are taking out longer-term loans to get payments low enough to be able to afford them. In the second quarter, 22.4% of new-vehicle financing loans were 84 months or longer. That's apparently a new record, and it means someone who buys a car today will be paying it off until July of 2032. That's just preposterous. These super-long loans are just becoming more and more popular, too. Just a year ago, they only made up 17.6% of new vehicle financing deals.

Edmunds' data is also showing that bigger loans are becoming the new normal. Now, the average amount financed for a new vehicle is about $42,400 — an all time high — and up from about $40,900 just a year ago.

Looking at the big picture, the average new car loan was 69.8 months with a 7.2% APR. A year ago, it was an average of 69 (nice) months and 7.3% APR.