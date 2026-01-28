This Is The Only State That Doesn't Require Car Insurance

The U.S. is an interesting place, as states show a number of differences between them. Take official mottos, for example. Indiana uses "" Contrast that with the state of New Hampshire, which has had "" as its slogan since the conclusion of the Second World War. With such a dramatic phrase tied to the state, it may not surprise you to learn that New Hampshire is also the only place where car insurance isn't . While the issue has been debated, ultimately, those who felt that the state requiring residents to purchase a product was an of personal freedom won out, at least so far.

For some, this news may conjure up thoughts of relocating to New Hampshire. After all, looking at your worst car insurance stories, it can be a nightmare in some scenarios. However, before you start contemplating a move, there's a huge caveat. You still need to be able to cover any damages you cause in the event of an accident. So, if you don't elect to buy car insurance coverage, the state's metric still needs to be met, and it isn't cheap. Essentially, you need for every vehicle you register in New Hampshire, which covers liability for single and multi-person accidents, as well as damage to property.

You also need to prove to state authorities that you have the money by depositing it with the . Either are accepted and placed in an account. The will also need a record of this via a receipt. Only then can you legally drive in New Hampshire without standard car insurance. However, there are still some exceptions.