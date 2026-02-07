VinFast VF8 Does A Wild Burnout Without Driver Input When Creep Mode Loses Traction

The driver of the VF8 does not touch the accelerator pedal throughout the entire affair; that's all the car's computer telling it to go into full freak-out mode as it encounters a low traction situation. As soon as one of the rear wheels loses traction on the icy hill, the car appears to send much of its power to that single wheel rather than limiting the power in creep mode. This causes the one wheel to spin violently, somehow smoking the tire even on ice.

The second attempt is arguably scarier, as the VF8 sends all of its power to the wheel that has the least traction which happens to be the driver's side rear tire, causing the entire vehicle to rotate and slide down the hill, all without any throttle inputs from the driver. Both the first and second attempt on this video were performed with traction control fully engaged, which makes the freak out even more alarming.

For the third attempt, the driver disengaged the traction control and tried to let the VF8 creep its way forward up the icy slope, but the passenger side rear wheel loses traction so the car spins it up, creating a cloud of tire smoke and a stream of high-speed debris that pelts Conner as he walks behind the car. After this attempt the car's instrument panel lights up like a Christmas tree, which feels on-brand. If for some weird reason you have a VinFast, be aware of this potentially hazardous tendency linked to creep mode.