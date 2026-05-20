Tesla is still banking on autonomous software saving the company, despite not having the best driver-assist suite on the market. The company is looking to expand its questionable software to China, and it's hiring everything from engineers to test drivers in the country to make that goal happen. From Bloomberg:

Tesla Inc. has launched a recruitment drive for driver-assistance roles in China after repeated delays to the launch of technology seen as key to competing with a local rivals such as Xiaomi Corp. and Huawei Technologies Co. The automaker posted job openings earlier this month for positions including autopilot test engineers, data labelers and real test operators, marked "urgent," according to company recruitment notices on its website. The hiring spree spans nine major Chinese cities, including key auto and tech hubs Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Guangzhou. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has long viewed the launch of Tesla's so-called Full Self-Driving — which despite its name still requires constant human supervision and intervention — as crucial for the company's next stage of growth in China, where it has steadily been losing market share to local carmakers. Musk had previously expected to officially launch the advanced driver-assistance technology as early as February, but last month executives said regulatory approval is now expected by the third quarter of the year.

The next step in the American Century of Humiliation will be Chinese citizens hopping on Xiaohongshu to go "Oh my god, Americans allow this on their roads?"