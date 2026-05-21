If You Want Better Fuel Economy, You've Got To Give Something Up

It's getting to be that time again. Fuel prices are soaring, and everyone is broke just in time for summer. This is the best time of year to be heading out on the open road and getting lost on a great road trip, but with the fuel bills going deep into the triple digits, it's harder than ever to keep your road trip under budget. You're looking for something that will reduce your fuel costs, you're getting desperate, and you're willing to try anything. Thankfully, Project Farm on YouTube has already tested a number of products that won't help at all.

Will the Fuel Shark, OBD2 Cats, or 2G Fuel Saver actually work to keep your fuel numbers in check? Absolutely not. Americans are addicted to instant gratification without compromise. There's something wired into our brains that sees a "fuel saving device" on the shelves of a gas station, or among the pages of Jeff Bezos' monopoly emporium, and we want to try it out. But running back-to-back fuel economy runs, Project Farm actually found the best baseline fuel economy with no fuel-saving devices installed at all. That's not to say there aren't devices that can improve your fuel economy, but these easy plug-in devices, or magnetic aero pieces, are little more than junk plastic.

If you watch the full Project Farm video, you'll see that the only things that actually improve your fuel economy will cost you much more than $19.99. If you want a fuel-saving device that works, you're going to need to install some performance-enhancing modifications to improve airflow through your car's engine. A high-flow exhaust system, a large cold air intake system, and an ECU tuner set up for producing fuel economy numbers are the only ways Project Farm found success.