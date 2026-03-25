These Car Brands Aren't Making It Through The Next Recession

Do things feel ominous to you? Like we're all trapped in the belly of a horrible machine, and the machine is bleeding to death? Some days — maybe most days by now — it feels like every bit of normalcy we have left is just itching to fall from a ledge and leave us all destitute in some Balkanized post-United States. When the world economy crashes, and it will crash, we must ask ourselves: Which car brands aren't making it out of this one?

The Great Depression killed the long hoods of Duesenberg. The Great Recession killed plenty of storied, long-lived nameplates. So, last week, I asked you all which automaker won't make it out of the next recession intact. You gave a wealth of answers that spanned the globe, and today we're looking through your picks. Some of them were even so outside-the-box as to not be brands maintained by GM or Stellantis.