Here's How Long A 3D-Printed Cylinder Head Lasts On A Running Engine

Scientific progress doesn't continue apace without some weird people testing out some weird ideas. In a test from the Project Farm, the hypothesis of whether a 3D-printed cylinder head would work was put to the test with both high-heat Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Polylactic Acid-based cylinder heads (ABS and PLA). Each of these cylinder heads is heavier than the JB Weld cylinder head used in a previous test, but will these plastic jobs work better than the two-part epoxy? The only way to find out is to install them and fire up the engine. The results are, uh, messy at best.

Starting with the ABS plastic cylinder head made for some pretty anti-climactic video, if you ask me. It's obvious that this head will perform better than the PLA head. ABS has a melting point of around 230 degrees Fahrenheit, while most available PLAs will melt at 170-ish degrees. With the high temperatures of internal-combustion explosions, it stands to reason that at least the surface of the cylinder head would melt in pretty short order.

In the case of the ABS, the cylinder head itself actually held up well. After running for 40 seconds, the spark plug fouled out with melted plastic on the electrode. Cleaning it off and starting it up again produced another 40 seconds of lawnmower motor fun. Inside was packed with melty destruction.

The PLA was another story, as the threaded spark plug hole melted first and shot the spark plug out after just 17 seconds of operation. Being that the ABS can structurally handle the temperatures better than PLA, I would have liked to have seen a small aluminum heat shield installed in an ABS head to protect that surface temperature and see how long that lasts. You know, for science.