Lawmakers Want EV Owners To Pay A Nonsensical $130 Yearly Fee For Road Repairs Since They Skirt The Gas Tax

Everybody always talks about how great it is when politicians can put aside their differences and work with their colleagues across the aisle. Well, it's clearly not all it's cracked up to be, because lawmakers in the U.S. House just proposed a bill that would require all EV owners and some plug-in hybrid owners to pay a $130 fee ($35 for PHEVs) for road repairs annually.

It's part of a five-year highway reauthorization bill that would authorize $580 billion ahead of the current law's expiration on September 30. Most revenue for federally funded road repairs is collected through diesel and gasoline taxes, which, of course, EVs do not pay. The law would require the fees to be hiked by $5 per year starting in 2029, up to a total of $150 for EVs and $50 for PHEVs. From Reuters:

The ​U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is expected to take up the bill on ​Thursday introduced by the panel's Republican chair, Sam Graves, and the top Democrat, Rick Larsen. Some states charge fees for EVs to cover road repair costs. Congress for the past three decades has opted ​not to hike fuel taxes to pay for rising road repair costs. Some ​Republican senators in February 2025 proposed a $1,000 tax on EVs for road repair costs.

At first glance, it might make a tiny bit of sense, but the math just isn't there, dog. The Sierra Club, an environmental group, criticized the bill, saying it would cut funding for EV charging infrastructure and "includes an an irresponsible tax for EV and plug-in hybrid drivers."

Last year, the Electrification Coalition, ​an EV ⁠advocacy group, argued a $250 fee for EVs was unfair since an average gas-powered vehicle pays just $88 yearly in federal gas taxes. Since 2008, more than $275 billion – including $118 billion from the ⁠2021 ​infrastructure law – has been shifted from the general fund ​to pay for road repairs.

InsideEVs ran the numbers, and they found that it just doesn't add up to what Congress is proposing. First off, the federal gas tax has been stuck at 18.3 cents since 1993, and that's despite regular inflation and overall vehicle efficiency improvements. Overall, the average American pays between $70 and $90 per year in federal gas taxes, which is far below where the proposed $130 fee is set to start.