Ford In Talks With Trump Administration About Getting Into The War Business

Ford apparently sees all the fun General Motors is having with its defense contracts and wants to get in on the action. The Blue Oval is in early talks with the Trump administration about working on various defense (or is it war now?) projects, CEO Jim Farley confirmed.

It signals a broader consideration from Ford to have a working relationship with the Pentagon. Military officials have long looked to commercial manufacturers to help build weapons and other pieces of military equipment that are currently only built by a small number of dedicated defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. Jalopnik first reported on the Pentagon looking to court U.S. automakers a few weeks ago. From Bloomberg:

"We are in early discussions with the US government on some defense-related projects," Farley said during the company's earnings call, adding that he can't offer any specifics. [...] On Wednesday, Farley said investors should expect Ford to play an "outsized role" in onshoring critical minerals and other components such as manufacturing-grade semiconductors. "Our supply chain is heavily engaged not only with our government, but new companies that are starting to emerge in our country to onshore some of this capability," Farley said. "Perhaps in the short term, that's the biggest role Ford can play in helping our country."

It's currently unclear if this move from the Pentagon is purely just being done to diversify where it's getting supplies from, or if it's because the wars in Ukraine and Iran have depleted weapons and supplies stockpiles to the point that they need to find other sources to build up caches once again. The Wall Street Journal reported that automakers like Ford and GM were asked if they could "rapidly" shift to defense work" if needed. The Pentagon was also in talks with companies like GE Aerospace and Oshkosh.

Ya know, when conservatives said they wanted to return to an earlier time, I don't think they meant World War II.