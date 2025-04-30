House Republicans Propose $200 Annual Tax On EV Drivers

The Republicans hope to get their proposal enacted through the Congressional budget reconciliation process. If passed, it would be the responsibility of state DMVs to collect the fee and transfer the revenue to the federal government. The states that refuse to comply would see their federal highway funding withheld. The amount blocked would be 125% of the estimated registration fees. However, not everyone would have to hand over a fee every year. The bill exempts commercial vehicles, so don't be surprised if your neighbor suddenly has an LLC just for their Tesla Model 3. In a statement, Graves said:

"It's only fair that EVs pay these user fees like other motorists. In fact, the new user fees provision addresses the broken Highway Trust Fund revenue stream in a substantial manner for the first time in over 30 years."

I can't argue with Graves on the latter point. Congress hasn't raised the gas tax since August 10, 1993, two days before I was born. The figure has been fixed at 18.4¢ per gallon for nearly 32 years. While EV owners obviously don't contribute to the gas tax, electric vehicles are only a tiny fraction of the 100 million cars added to the country's roads over the past three decades. Should there be some form of federal tax on EV owners? Yes. However, Graves' proposal is disproportionate to the amount currently paid by other drivers.