12 Of The Largest Engines Ever Built

Think your V8 is big? Think again, because the engines we'll show you here are bigger than your apartment. And we are not talking about big-block engines like Bugatti's 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo beast or the 9.9-liter Lingenfelter V8 found in the 1994 Chevy Suburban. Heck, even old semi-truck V8s are tiny in comparison to what we are about to show you.

Welcome to the world of massive reciprocating piston engines, where technicians need a staircase to change the oil and where cylinder counts reach three digits — often arranged in configurations you've never seen in a car. Of course, this translates to horsepower and torque figures that defy belief from an automotive standpoint.

These giants move the cargo ships that make the world tick. The coffee you drink and the gadget you're using to read this article were probably brought to you by one of these monsters. So, let's have a closer look at some of the largest engines ever built!