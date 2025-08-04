How Cylinder Deactivation Saves You Gas (And Sometimes Doesn't)

If there's one bit of car tech that sounds like a contradiction, it's cylinder deactivation. (And no, we're not suggesting filling up some of the cylinders with super glue — that would lead to a different kind of deactivation.) Turning off parts of your engine to make it more efficient totally sounds like black magic, right? Truth is, this tech has been around for decades, and it actually works ... well, most of the time. Automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, GM, Honda, and Chrysler have all used and continue to use variations of it in everything from big V8 trucks to fuel-sipping four-bangers.

The idea is simple. When you're cruising and don't need full power, the engine shuts down some of its cylinders, thus consuming less fuel, resulting in fewer emissions and better fuel efficiency. In theory, this mimics the working efficiency of a smaller-capacity engine while the extra cylinders can be put to use when more power is required. In reality, however, how much you benefit from this tech entirely depends on how you drive, and what you drive. For some drivers, it's a free mpg boost. For others, it's a source of annoying vibrations, sluggish throttle response, or even long-term mechanical wear.