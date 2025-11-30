The Pros & Cons Of 16 Cylinder Engines

We'll discuss 16-cylinder engine disadvantages, but there's no downside that can possibly overshadow this sound:

That's the supercharged 1.5-liter BRM V16 Type 15, and its exhaust note is obviously delicious. Engines with 16 cylinders are thirsty, complex, and heavy, but then, they were born to be excessive status symbols. In January 1930, Cadillac debuted the world's first V16, beating Marmon's 200-horsepower 490.8-cube V16 by about 10 months. The Barry White-smooth 165-to-185-horsepower Cadillac overhead valve (OHV) V16 used hydraulic lifters, the first passenger car to do so. Oh, and it could cost upwards of $9,200 in 1930, or almost $180,000 today.

Since then, 16-cylinder cars have only sporadically appeared. There were the Auto Union Type A, B, and C racecars, BRM's V16 and odd H16 Formula One engines, the Cizeta-Moroder V16T, the Bugatti Veyron/Chiron W16, and, uh, the Mosler Cadillac TwinStar. Yes, TwinStars technically just use two Northstar V8s. Genuine 16s are rare. Swedish engineer Pelle Soderstrom built a straight-16 out of Volvo four-cylinders, and there was even a radial-16 Grand Prix car: the 1935 Monaco-Trossi, which made BRM H16s seem reliable. Bugatti and Fiat also made U16s, because why not?

Currently, the Bugatti Tourbillon, which screams to 9,000 rpm in ICE-only mode, is the only available V16-powered car, and it's not even on the road yet (not that you or I will see one in the wild). Oh, you're going to bring up the Devel Sixteen, are you? Your childhood imaginary friend is more real. Anyway, before hitting the 16-cylinder cons, let's enjoy the pros.