Twin-Turbo Vs. Twin-Charged Engines: What's The Difference?

Have you ever sat at a stoplight next to a pricey German SUV, and wondered, how is that 5,000-pound brick so fast? The answer often lies in the magic of turbocharging. In most instances, it's a single turbocharger doing the heavy lifting. In performance SUVs though, it's a pair of turbochargers, and in rare instances, it's the combination of a turbocharger and a supercharger playing the forced induction trumpet. The latter two are what we call "twin-turbo" and "twin-charged" setups. Why both play the boost game well, the way they go about it vastly differs. Let's start with twin-turbo.

The twin-turbo concept is simple on paper. If one turbo makes a car go fast, two make it twice as fast. It's not that simple, though. In a twin turbo setup, two separate turbochargers work together to compress intake air, but the way it is delivered can vary. In essence, twin-turbocharging be categorized into two primary setups: parallel or sequential. The parallel setup, mostly used on V-6 and V8 engines like the Nissan GT-R and Lamborghini Urus, has each turbo responsible for one bank of cylinders. Think of two workers sharing a load instead of one. This setup works on reducing turbo lag as two small turbos spool up faster than a single large one. That means you get the power delivery feels more instantaneous.

The sequential setup seen on cars like the Mazda RX-7 FD and Porsche 959 is a more sophisticated one. It contains a small turbocharger paired with a larger one. The smaller one is responsible for the low rpm throttle response for when you are pottering around town, while the larger one wakes up once there is enough exhaust volume to provide a larger punch at high revs.