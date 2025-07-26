This Is The World's Most Powerful Piston Engine, And The Ship It Was Built For

The two-stroke diesel was originally produced by Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä, which says that at 102 rpm, the RT-Flex makes an incredible 108,920 horsepower. An impressive number itself, but that adds up to the engine making over 5 million pound-feet of torque. Yes, 5 million.

It's genuinely difficult to wrap your brain around the scale of the engine's power, but slightly less mind-boggling is how the RT-Flex also chugs through fuel oil, going through nearly 1,700 gallons an hour in its highest-efficiency mode. Expected for an engine that weights more than most boats and displaces over 25,000 liters, but with big size also comes major efficiency.

We can find out just how efficient it is with the brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC), which tells us that this bad boy goes through about .26 pounds of fuel per horsepower each hour. When most automotive engines rarely drop under .4 lb/hp/hr, that shows just how light the Wärtsilä is on its tank. Moreover, the engine at it's most efficient setting has a thermal efficiency of 50%, essentially meaning that half of the fuel burned is converted into power. Most auto engines have a range of 25%-30%, with the only engines even close are the ones seen in Formula 1. Not bad for an engine around four stories tall.