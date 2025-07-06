What Is Variable Valve Timing, And How Does It Work?

There is so much going on with internal combustion engines (ICEs) these days, it can give you a headache just reading about them. That's why we do the research for you and then cram it into bite-size chunks that are easy to digest. This time around, we want to talk about variable valve timing and how variable valve timing (VVT) works.

VVT technology first appeared in vehicles all the way back in 1924, when a patent was filed for a valve with a variable opening duration to better control the intake and exhaust valves of an internal combustion engine. Back in the day, the intake and exhaust valves would continuously operate in the same fashion regardless of the speed or load of the vehicle. When cars were simpler, this was fine and dandy. Today, car emission regulations have become stricter, and many auto manufacturers need to make eco-friendly alternatives with reduced emissions.

On top of all this, drivers want their engine to operate differently based on its RPMs, with the general goal of having the engine deliver more power at high RPMs and better fuel economy at low RPMs. That's why we have this technology in modern engines, so let's take a look at how VVT works.