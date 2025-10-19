What Is Different About A Miller-Cycle Engine And Why Did Mazda Use It?

The Mazda CX-90 feels like a bona fide luxury SUV, but the company's current upmarket push isn't its first. At one time, Mazda was actually going to launch its own luxury sub-brand, and it would bring innovations like a supercharged Miller-cycle engine. With that engine, customers could look forward to roughly 50% more power than they'd find in a comparable engine running on the traditional Otto cycle.

Now, the planned premium brand – Amati – never quite got itself in gear, but Mazda didn't want to let its engine investment go to waste. As a result, a supercharged 2.3-liter Miller-cycle V6 made its premiere in the 1995 Mazda Millenia sedan that was originally supposed to be an Amati model. The engine delivered 210 horsepower and a matching 210 pound-feet of torque, and WardsAuto raved about the powerplant at the time, calling it "the largest single lump of surprise and delight in the business."

The secret sauce was in the Miller cycle itself. Invented by Ralph Miller in 1957, the system can boost efficiency by roughly 15% compared to regular internal combustion engines, thanks to the way its valves operate during the compression stroke. Let's see how it works.