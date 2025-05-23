BMW Is Making 70 Of These Gorgeous M8-Based Speedtop Shooting Brakes

Last year BMW unveiled the beautiful 8 Series–based Skytop concept at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, a few months later announcing that it would be building a limited run of 50 production cars that would look nearly identical to the concept. We have yet to see the production Skytop yet, but this year's Villa d'Este gathering is upon us, and BMW has revealed a new concept called the Speedtop that is essentially a shooting brake version of the Skytop.

The Speedtop looks absolutely gorgeous, and like its sibling it won't remain just a concept — BMW already announced that it will be making 70 Speedtops, available to order now. People were sad that the Z4 shooting brake concept from Villa d'Este 2023 was never made, but I think this is much better. It won't come to the U.S., sadly, but that doesn't mean we can't drool over the details. Head of design Adrian van Hooydonk says the Speedtop is "an exclamation mark for our entire lineup of vehicles, especially for the Touring models," and BMW describes the car as being perfect for a two-person weekend getaway.