2025 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe Is A Time Capsule Of Life Five Years Ago

Inside the M8 you just can't get away from the feeling that you're driving something that is a few generations behind the times, especially if you've driven newer BMW models. Its gauge cluster and infotainment screens are lifted from cars that first went on sale nearly 10 years ago at this point, and you can tell. It doesn't mean they don't function well and can't be customized to suit your needs, it's just something to note if having the latest and greatest tech is important to you. Don't worry, it still has wireless phone connectivity, but I did have some pairing issues with an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Even more good news for the technologically agnostic is that the cabin has plenty of hard buttons and a totally separate tiny screen for the climate controls. You can futz with those settings in the infotainment screen using your last-generation iDrive knob, or you can ignore that altogether.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Aside from the technology, the interior is still a very lovely place to be. My $171,575 test car (prices start at $142,175 including destination) was full of very pretty Midrand Beige leather, well-bolstered sport seats with tons of adjustments, and a Bowers & Wilkins stereo system that I never really felt got loud enough. Tons of leather, carbon fiber and real metal throughout help justify that colossal price tag. Both front seats were very comfy, though at this level of car I do wish there was a massage function. If you look up you won't find a sunroof, which might confuse some people, but BMW wasn't about to cut a hole in its full carbon-fiber roof.

My rear-seat passengers never felt quite at home. Because of the car's sloping roofline and limited interior space despite its size, there isn't a ton of room back there. Still, I was able to fit four adults vaguely comfortably for short-ish trips. There's technically a fifth seat in the middle, but you'll have to put your legs on either side of the full-length center console spread-eagle style. Where the M8 Gran Coupe lacks in rear passenger room, it more than makes up for with trunk space. It's a seriously deep hole that can swallow 14.8 cubic feet of your very expensive luggage.