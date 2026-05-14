I'm fresh off a trip to Hamburg, Germany where I drove the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the vaunted S-Class. I called the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class your favorite flagship's favorite flagship in a play off of a quote that originated with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Sasha Colby, who claims the title of "your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen," and Chappel Roan who claims "your favorite artist's favorite artist." We are applying it to cars, though, so it begs the question, what's your favorite flagship vehicle?

A flagship in the automotive world is the pinnacle model of a manufacturer's lineup representing the best technology, luxury, performance, and design that the brand has to offer. Flagship models are usually the largest, most expensive, or most prestigious models in their respective brand lineups. Some examples include the S-Class which is Mercedes-Benz's flagship, the 7 Series is BMW's flagship, the Roadmaster was Buick's flagship in the '90s, the Toyota Crown is its flagship, and the Acura NSX was its flagship when it was new. Let us know in the comments which flagship takes the cake in your unique mind!