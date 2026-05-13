8 Old School Automotive Tools That Even Experienced Car People Might Not Recognize

Younger folks have their fair share of benefits for having been born later in our human existence. We have the internet, work-from-home jobs, and convenient meal delivery services. And yes, people of older generations might have been luckier in other areas, but when it comes to the automotive conversation, there is one thing for certain you can't take away from them — working on their cars was undoubtedly different back then. Why? because of the tools they had.

In an older car, more miscellaneous components had to be checked by hand when compared to today's cars — aka, a bunch of old car problems we're glad don't exist today. This led to the wide use of specific, yet fairly rudimentary tools we would almost never use now. And the more advanced machines they did have all those decades ago generally provided lower quality information (and less of it) than even the hand-held digital tools you can rent or purchase in 2026 for less money.

But, arguably, the most consequential determinant of the continuous change in tools is the cars themselves. As the automotive industry advances in design and development, so do the tools used to maintain them, leaving part-specific tools and many others sitting on the dusty shelf labeled "outdated." The items you'll see in this piece represent this exact phenomenon. However, we want to get one thing straight beforehand — we are not saying that no one uses these tools, but rather that your average modern automotive repair business or private individual shop/garage may not have these. And if they do, most of these tools likely won't be used frequently, either because their design has been improved or their original applications have been phased out of use in modern cars.