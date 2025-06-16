Yes, The Audi Q4 E-Tron Really Does Have Drum Brakes

There's surprising old-school technology making a comeback on some of Volkswagen group's most important EV models, headlined by the Audi Q4 E-Tron – drum brakes. The technology's reappearance on a $51,095 (including $1,295 in destination cost) SUV highlights the solution's unique characteristics that make it especially appropriate for today's EVs.

Drum brakes were first deployed on cars in the early 1900s, originally by Maybach and then patented by Renault. As the auto manufacturers themselves explain, where disc brakes operate by a caliper squeezing a rotating disc, drum systems rely on pads being pushed outwards toward a rotating drum, generating the friction required to slow the car. While that may sound more complicated, drum brakes are in fact far simpler and cheaper to maintain and are likely among the first things people learn to fix on their car.

Drum brakes have some cons, especially their inability to dissipate heat in hard braking situations compared to the far more common disc brakes. Drum brakes are so notorious for these performance disadvantages that they are routinely mentioned as a feature to avoid when shopping for new cars, but VW clearly sees some key attributes that outweigh these disadvantages.