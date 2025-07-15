What Is Brake Fade And How Does It Happen?

With disc brakes, a metal disc attached to the axle rotates; when you press the brake pedal, calipers squeeze the rotating disc to slow it down, thus slowing your vehicle speed. Brake pads are what live inside the caliper, and they actually make direct contact with the rotating brake disc depending on how hard you press the brake pedal.

Brake pads are often made of ceramic or metallic components, which are specially formulated to dissipate the heat that's created by the friction between the brake pads and the brake disc when you step on the brake pedal. The chemical composition of brake pads varies, but all brake pads produce gases when they're superheated, which is actually the cause of brake fade.

When temperatures rise drastically during intense or long periods of sustained braking, the friction material that makes up your brake pads begins to off-gas, and that off-gassing creates a thin layer of gas between the pad and the rotor, thus preventing your brakes from doing their job. If you've ever seen brakes smoking, or have smelled a bad odor after periods of intense driving, that's the brake pads off-gassing, and that's the gas that forms between the brake pad and the rotor causing your brakes to perform worse.