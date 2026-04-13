8 DIY Mechanic's Tools You Can Rent Instead Of Buy

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The best way to make fun of your DIY mechanic friend for making you feel lazy is to ask them how much they've spent on tools. Tools, particularly specialty items, have gotten out of control in the pricing department, and those who work on their own cars know that every other wrenching session usually includes an impromptu trip to the local auto parts store for some random item you either lost or didn't know you'd need for the job. It's especially frustrating when you know in your heart that the tool you bought will be used once and never again.

So, don't go wasting the time you spent learning wrenching skills or the money you're supposed to use on groceries this month, because there's a simple solution. Many folks may not be privy to this idea, but you can rent tools from local auto parts stores — sometimes, for an affordable hourly/daily fee, or even for free (as long as you return the tool intact).

Renting tools may sound odd to experienced wrenchers — after all, owning is better than renting in most aspects of life. But saving money is almost just as good, and renting from a parts store can be extremely cost effective, even for seasoned home mechanics who may need a specialty tool that won't be used often. So, what kinds of goodies can you borrow? Well, we've compiled a list of eight rentable/loanable tools that will cover the needs of all kinds of DIY mechanics, as well as info about where to rent from.