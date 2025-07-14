Why Most Modern Cars Stopped Using Drum Brakes

Technology around us is growing at a faster rate than we can say "What's the Wi-Fi password?" However, there are still some things that haven't changed since they were invented and are still in use today. Take, for instance, the toothbrush or a safety pin. One such product in the automotive world is the drum brake, which is still seen in budget cars built around the world. However, most modern cars have moved to disc brakes.

It wasn't always like that. Drum brakes have been around since their invention in the early 1900s. They went on to become mainstream, with almost all vehicles using a four-wheel drum brake system for decades. However, by the 1960s disc brakes started gaining traction, first appearing on the front wheels of most cars owing to their superior performance. However, drum brakes held on and can still be seen today.

Drum brakes are still somewhat relevant today due to their simple construction. As the name suggests, these consist of a metal drum that is fixed to your wheel at the center and rotates with the wheel. It has brake shoes that sit inside the drum and press against the drum's inner surface when the brakes are applied. The resultant friction slows down the rotating drum and the wheel it is fixed to.