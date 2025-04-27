Why Some Trucks Still Use Leaf Springs In 2025

Leaf springs were a hot new technology several years ago, and by "several years," we mean the Bronze Age. Vehicles have evolved somewhat since the chariot, what with trotting and biting horses being replaced by horsepower, so you might be forgiven for thinking that this suspension system from elder days belongs in a museum.

For the most part, you'd be right: Modern cars almost universally use coil springs instead, which are more comfortable and more adjustable. They do a great job of making sure your ride is smooth and comfortable on your commute, but then stiff and rigid when it's time to throw it around a corner on a racetrack.

So in 2025, at a time when cars are getting crammed with more and more cutting-edge technology, why do trucks and even some SUVs still use old-school horse-and-buggy leaf springs? Turns out, there are some very good reasons for that, because while leaf springs might be from the Bronze Age, it's the coil springs that have an Achilles heel: They can't handle a lot of weight. The key strength of leaf springs is, well, strength. They can take on a much higher total load without risking failure. Plus, they're everybody's favorite thing – cheap!