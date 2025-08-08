The Five Cheapest Cars To Lease In August Are All Electric And Hybrid SUVs

Spending too much money on a car is a foolhardy endeavor. Some car enthusiasts may tell you otherwise, but it's never good to get in over your head on a car that continuously bleeds your bank account dry through refueling, insurance, and maintenance. In such a volatile economy it's best to stay well within your budget when finding a new car, and right now one of the best ways to do that is by taking advantage of a killer lease deal. As reported by the experts at Cars Direct who analyze hundreds of lease deals to find the cheapest cars to lease, all of the cheapest vehicles to lease right now happen to be electric and hybrid SUVs.

This is good news for people who need a versatile vehicle that can carry your family and most if not all of your family's stuff. Going electric may be a scary prospect for some folks, but it's easier now than ever before as more public EV chargers sprout up each day, and some of these vehicles are compatible with Tesla's vast Supercharging system.

These examples may not have the cheapest monthly payments on paper, but when you consider the amount of money due at signing and spread it across the duration of the lease, something called the effective cost, their monthly costs are lower than all other lease deals analyzed by Cars Direct. Some deals are regional, but these are the cheapest lease deals on the market right now.