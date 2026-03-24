How Are You Doing?

Like you, I had big plans and schemes to get out and explore the world this summer. I'm probably still going to try to go wilderness backpacking on Isle Royale National Park this spring, and I will be spending my big 4-0 in my favorite town of New Orleans this fall come hell or high water (considering this is New Orleans we're talking about, probably both).

But I'm looking at these semi-distance plans and keep wondering if they'll happen. It's a long, gas-hungry drive just to get to the shores of Lake Superior, and who knows how much my middling bucks will buy in New Orleans once autumn rolls around. I'm sure the airports will be fixed by then (...right?) but what if the now-uncontrolled climate change makes the entire experience a miserable humid mess?

What I'm not planning on are the occasional spur of the moment road trips or international travel that used to spring up in my blessedly child-free existence. I can't justify a weekend trip down to Nashville or a sudden $500 ticket to see friends in Germany right now. Another fatality to my summer plans due economic uncertainty is sacrificing my hope of buying a fun little classic car for tooling around Detroit. I had to spend all my car buying funds on some adult stuff for my house, which has also become criminally expensive. So long, Corvair with an egregiously annoying purple sparkle wrap.

The dream of a summer cruiser (with its classic car gas mileage) is dead, but the hope for a good summer is still very much alive. Luckily there's a lot of fun stuff in the city to do, and cheap too, but not everyone is lucky enough to live in a place where people know how to be both broke and have a good time. I legitimately want to know how you, our dearest readers, are coping, what travel plans and summertime car dreams you've had to change, and what good stuff you're doing for yourself to keep your chin up.

Stay safe out there. We love you.