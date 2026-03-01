These Are The Longest Range EVs Of 2026

Charging up your electric vehicle doesn't have to be quite so tedious. In 2026, the latest EVs can run for well over 300 miles before you need to make a pit-stop at the charging station.

What that means in the modern era of automotive innovation is a bit hard to grasp if you have lived with gas-powered cars most of your life. When EVs first debuted, the first models (like the Nissan Leaf) could barely last 100 miles. With EV range running three times that amount in 2026, you can commute all week, take vacations — and not think about range anxiety as much. It also helps that the EV charging infrastructure is starting to catch up to gas stations and will continue to expand whether the federal government likes it or not.

While it's true that Tesla is discontinuing its seminal electric car — the Model S, which debuted in 2012 – this year, there are still plenty of long-running EVs to pick from. The makes and models below are the best of breed for 2026. Each one lasts well over 300 miles on a charge.