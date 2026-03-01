These Are The Longest Range EVs Of 2026
Charging up your electric vehicle doesn't have to be quite so tedious. In 2026, the latest EVs can run for well over 300 miles before you need to make a pit-stop at the charging station.
What that means in the modern era of automotive innovation is a bit hard to grasp if you have lived with gas-powered cars most of your life. When EVs first debuted, the first models (like the Nissan Leaf) could barely last 100 miles. With EV range running three times that amount in 2026, you can commute all week, take vacations — and not think about range anxiety as much. It also helps that the EV charging infrastructure is starting to catch up to gas stations and will continue to expand whether the federal government likes it or not.
While it's true that Tesla is discontinuing its seminal electric car — the Model S, which debuted in 2012 – this year, there are still plenty of long-running EVs to pick from. The makes and models below are the best of breed for 2026. Each one lasts well over 300 miles on a charge.
2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring
With 512 miles of range, the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring seems to crack the code of range anxiety. With that distance, you can trust the sleek sedan will handle a commute that takes 30 miles one way and then some (or 300 miles per week). After driving 60 miles per day for work, you'll still have 212 miles left for quick weekend getaways and trips to the grocery store.
If you know the EV market, the official expected range and real-world testing sometimes don't quite match. One test found the range to be closer to 410 miles. That said, 512 miles is the official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimate. In general, the Lucid Air is a high-tech EV that YouTuber Out Motorsports said has some quirks but overall still liked. He noted the key fob works about half the time and also complained about how the vehicle does not have a Start button — it just runs when you put it into Drive. He also didn't like the low roof and had issues with the sound system not working.
The reason those findings are important is because, as the EV with the longest range, Lucid is a relatively new brand that launched just a few years ago in 2021. Even though it ranks number one for range, there are still plenty of more mature EVs on the market.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV
Ranked second only to the Lucid Air Grand Touring, the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV (at the WT trim level using the Max battery pack) can hit 493 miles on a charge. That's easily the best range for any EV truck at this stage of the game.
Real-world tests match the EPA estimate quite nicely. One test resulted in a total range of about 472 miles (using the 2024 RST high-performance model). The vehicle, similar to the Escalade IQ, offers hands-free driving using Super Cruise — something that will come in handy on a long road trip or when you're commuting to work.
I tested the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss recently and noticed the vehicle lasted around 450 miles on one charge, driving mostly on the highway for a week. My main takeaway is that the vehicle offers tremendous power in other ways. I loaded up the bed with branches, leaves, and other debris and took multiple trips to the compost pile, even filling up the cab with extra bags. An EV truck provides some added benefits for towing and hauling that a sedan lacks.
2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ
What does a massive full-size electric SUV mean for the EV industry? For starters, the range is higher thanks to Cadillac using one of the largest battery packs ever in a consumer vehicle. There's just more space for the battery, unlike smaller sedans that need room for the driver and passengers. The range is exceptional at 460 miles, ranking third on our list.
Cadillac is pulling out all of the stops on this one. Other than the sleek and modern styling (it looks a bit like the Jeep Wagoneer S in the styling department), the Escalade IQ is actually quite large — in fact, it's longer than the gas-engine Escalade by about one foot. GM has made some key decisions lately to improve its battery tech across all brands, and the Escalade IQ is a recipient of that newfound EV prowess.
As you drive, you can take advantage of some advanced tech like Super Cruise for automated driving and four-wheel-steering to provide better control over your direction at both lower speeds and on the highway.
2026 Lucid Gravity GT
Lucid also happens to offer a second EV with outstanding range on our list. The Lucid Gravity GT has 450 miles of electric power available, comparable to the Lucid Air Grand Touring.
If you're keeping track, and we definitely are, the Gravity clocks in at a range that's 62 miles less than the Air. In the commuting example, if you drive 60 miles per day, it means you would have 150 miles for weekend excursions. That's still higher than any Rivian or Tesla model.
Similar to the Air Grand Touring, the long range is an important spec but there's more to a vehicle than just range. Real-world testing revealed some quirks related to the key fob, the screens staying blank for too long after you climb inside, and random Bluetooth issues. Once again, this means that the Lucid Gravity GT is not a great impulse buy. It's important to know about the quirks and test results as opposed to only considering the excellent range.
2026 Rivian R1T
If both of the longest-range EVs on the market for 2026 are from an automotive newcomer (Lucid), the remaining vehicles are from known brands. Well, other than Rivian, which also launched its first vehicle in 2021. The 2026 Rivian R1T truck has a range of 420 miles. Brand trust is important because, as noted with the Lucid vehicles, there are some quirks about both of them. Not so much with the 2026 Rivian R1T, which a MotorTrend reviewer described as powerful and made to last.
Now, we're trying to add a dose of reality here in comparison to the EPA-estimated range. Real-world testing with the 2026 Rivian R1T puts the range closer to 358 miles. In the commuting example, driving 60 miles per workday, that's more than enough to last all week.
Beyond the exceptional EV range, the main bonus with the R1T is that it's a full-size truck. That means extra cargo space (such as a 4-foot, 6-inch bed), towing capacity (11,000 pounds), and off-roading features (including 14.9 inches of ground clearance).
2026 Tesla Model S
A mainstay of the EV market, the 2026 Tesla Model S has always been the one to beat. The Model S sedan has an EPA-estimated range of 410 miles, and — until Lucid and Rivian came along — was enough to easily last all week. Average commute times (based on data from 2024) run around 30 miles.
Importantly, the Model S is a more mature vehicle than the Lucid and Rivian offerings. Announced back in 2009, the current version (which will be sadly discontinued this year to streamline the production line of cars and allow Tesla to start making robots) is a monster of engineering. We recently called the Model S the most important car of the century, noting the original 265-mile range made it the first legitimate electric car in that you could drive one as much as a gas-powered car without having to constantly recharge after a short vacation or a few commutes to work.
There are only two trim levels — AWD and Plaid — and real-world testing tends to fall in line with the EPA estimates. For example, the Plaid version is supposed to run for about 348 miles. Real-world testing revealed it lasted for 345 miles.
2026 Rivian R1S
Other than the confusing model numbers (e.g., remembering that the R1S is an SUV and the R1T is a truck takes some practice), Rivian is a clear leader for range in the EV market, ranking sixth on our list. You can expect to drive around 410 miles, matching the Model S sedan.
What you gain with the R1S over the Rivian EV truck is more room for passengers. There's a third-row seat and plenty of space for cargo. One unique feature allows you to select the type of tires to squeeze out a little more range. The vehicle uses a dual-motor design — one motor on each axle — to increase energy efficiency, and real-world tests revealed the SUV can go about 358 miles (or relatively close to the EPA estimate) on a charge.
Design-wise, the 2026 Rivian R1S really sticks out on the road with a highly noticeable front end that has two vertical headlights.
2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS450+
The only other true luxury car on our list — other than the Cadillac Escalade IQ — the 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS450+ easily tops the 300-mile range criteria we set for the top ranked electrics. In fact, this one lasts 390 miles on one charge. Mercedes bumped up the battery size, which is likely why a real-world test lasting 400 miles on a charge actually exceeded the EPA-estimated range.
Because the 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS450+ is a luxury sedan, you benefit from all of the tech amenities as well. The interior has a massive screen and wood accents in the cab, Dolby Atmos support for surround sound audio, and a voice bot to help you find directions to the local spa.
There's a reason it has been a top pick of the year with excellent handling and acceleration, even if it's a bit heavier in the 2026 version and about as fast as the 2022 model.